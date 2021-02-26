2 charged for stealing FBI agent’s credentials, gun in Northern California

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (AP) — Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly burglarizing a car and stealing a backpack containing an FBI agent’s credentials and loaded gun last week in Northern California.

Marvin Guerra and Jose Ochoa, both 18, were arrested in San Francisco and released from jail this week.

Authorities say Guerra allegedly stole the agent’s backpack and then fled the scene in a white car that Ochoa admitted driving. They say the suspects threw out the stolen items from the car on the Bay Bridge after realizing they belonged to the FBI.

It was not immediately known if Guerra and Ochoa have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.