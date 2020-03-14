2 dead after small plane crashes in Los Angeles County

(KTLA) — Two people died after a plane went down in rugged Los Angeles County terrain west of the 5 Freeway’s Newhall Pass Friday afternoon, officials said.

The single-engine Mooney M20 vanished from radar around 1:50 p.m. while on its way into Van Nuys airport, according to Ian Gregor with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Authorities searched the area several hours before Los Angeles County fire officials confirmed a downed plane shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Sunshine Canyon and San Fernando roads, near the Sunshine Canyon Landfill.

The two occupants were found dead at the remote crash site, the Fire Department said.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA were responding to the scene, officials said.

No further details were available