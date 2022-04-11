Two people were killed and five more were injured in a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in Willowbrook.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of E. 122nd Place and Blakley Avenue.

First responders arrived on scene and found two males who were dead at the scene. They were eventually identified as 17-year-old Devin Pugh, of Downey, and 40-year-old Timothy Ford Sr. of Moreno Valley.

A third person was critically injured and three others suffered minor injuries in the shooting, according to officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A seventh victim, described as a woman in her 40s, drove herself to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

All of the victims involved had suffered gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The mother of one of the recovering victims said she was at church when she got a phone call that her 21-year-old son had been shot.

“They said he was running away as the gun shots were going on,” Laquinzy Zimmerman said.

“He fell inside the house … There’s bullets through my TVs, and the walls, and right in the front bedroom where my 2-year-old grandbaby was at,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said her son underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Witnesses said the incident was the result of a drive-by but authorities have not released any details about the shooting, or a possible motive.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.