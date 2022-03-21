SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Two Southern California residents pleaded guilty in a federal court Monday on charges of operating an illegal gambling business and laundering money.

Yosef Yitzchak Beshari, 29 of North Hollywood, and Efraim Journo, 30, of Los Angeles pleaded guilty to those charges in related cases, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In court documents, federal prosecutors claim Beshari and Journo were operating illegal gambling businesses in Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Sacramento counties. Those illegal operations included video slot machines and devices and the sale of credits for online gambling, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors claim that Schneur Zalman Getzel Rosenfeld, 33, of Los Angeles, was allegedly involved with Beshari in laundering the proceeds of his illegal business. Rosenfeld had already been indicted on money laundering charges in a related case, prosecutors said.

The laundering process of Beshari and Rosenfeld involved exchanging cash for checks, direct deposits of purported salary and a wire transfer to an escrow company for the purchase of the former’s house, prosecutors said.

Beshari and Journo are scheduled to be sentenced on June 27 and they each face a maximum amount of five years in prison and a $250,00 fine for operating their illegal gambling business. Beshari faces an additional 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for the money laundering charges. Prosecutors said Beshari agreed to forfeit $250,000.

Rosenfeld was indicted in a similar case that involved Los Angeles residents Gal Yifrach, 35, Nick Shkolnik, 39, Shalom Ifrah, 32, getting indicted on charges relating to alleged operation of another illegal gambling business.

Yifrach and Shkolnik are currently charged with conducting an illegal gambling business. Yifrach, Ifrah and Rosenfeld are facing money laundering charges.

“According to court documents, Yirach and Shkolnik also conducted the illegal gambling business,” U.S. prosecutors said in a press release. “Yifrach and Ifrah conspired to launder the process of illegal business in multiple ways, including by exchanging cash for checks, exchanging the cash for casino chips, and conducting cash exchanges of no more than $10,000 at banks to avoid transaction reporting requirements.”