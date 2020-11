SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — One person is missing after an Alcatraz boat overturned and sunk Sunday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Two people were rescued and one person remains missing.

A search and rescue operation is underway.

