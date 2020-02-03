2 San Benito County coronavirus patients hospitalized in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two patients with the coronavirus from San Benito County have been transferred to a hospital in San Francisco for treatment, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Officials say they arrived at UCSF Health on Monday morning after their symptoms worsened Sunday night.

The hospital released the following statement:

UCSF Health has received two patients with confirmed novel coronavirus (2019- nCoV), who were transferred to the hospital from another county in California today, Monday, Feb. 3. The patients are being cared for in isolation at UCSF Health. UCSF, which specializes in the care of patients with complex illnesses, including infectious diseases like the novel coronavirus, also treated patients during past epidemics, such as SARS in 2003. In addition to our standard infectious disease protocols, we have instituted a number of measures to screen patients with potential 2019-nCoV, as well as prevent the coronavirus’ spread. UCSF Health is screening patients to ensure that we are taking all precautions for any individuals that have traveled from China.

According to the San Benito County Health Department, the patients remained at home, therefore, there is a low risk to the community.

In order to keep all San Francisco staff and patients protected, appropriate precautions are being taken.

The patient’s identities will not be released.

There is no elevated risk to the public.

Health officials remind the community to practice healthy hygiene and to limit contact with others if you have a cough, sore throat, or fever.

