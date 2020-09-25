2 vehicles plow through Hollywood crowd protesting Breonna Taylor’s killing; at least 1 struck

At least one person was injured after a truck plowed through a crowd of demonstrators in Hollywood, where protesters were demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

Sky5 was overhead as a Ford pickup truck drove by a large group of people walking down the 6500 block of Sunset Boulevard between Seward Street and Schrader Boulevard at 8:54 p.m.

The driver can then be seen striking at least one person. Then crowds start hitting the vehicle and running after it.

The vehicle continued driving, and a green convertible car followed for some time until police caught up.

The driver eventually pulled over about three minutes later, exiting the vehicle and surrendering to police. The man was taken into custody moments later.

One person was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

Around 9:30 p.m., a white Prius also drove through a crowd of demonstrators near Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards and sped off.

Another truck pulled up in front of the Prius, stopping it in its tracks.

Someone got out of the truck and went up to the Prius’ window, reaching in and trying to get the driver to stop. The Prius managed to back up, hit another car behind it — which appeared to be the same green convertible that followed the first truck — and then drive away.

The driver of the Prius was later detained.

Prange said LAFD paramedics were not called to any other incidents involving the protest Thursday night.

Police did not yet have information available on the incident.

Demonstrators had gathered at Hollywood Forever Cemetery starting at 7 p.m. to decry Wednesday’s decision not to prosecute Kentucky police officers for killing Taylor.