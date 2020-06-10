2 women killed, 3 hurt in targeted shooting at kid’s birthday party in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a child’s birthday party in Vallejo that claimed the lives of two women and left three others – including a 10-year-old child – injured.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a kid’s birthday party just before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Cynthia Avenue.

At the scene, officers found all 5 victims all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two women, ages 63 and 37, died at a local hospital.

Three additional victims – a man, woman, and one child – suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting and are expected to survive.

According to police, a group of shooters drove up to the party, got out of the car, and targeted the victims.

No other details on the multiple shooters involved have been released.

All victims except the 10-year-old child (who is believed to be from Benicia) are Vallejo residents.

These are Vallejo’s 10th and 11th murders this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 707-648-4278 or the Vallejo Police Department Crime Tip Line at 1-800-488-9383.