2 Yuba City pharmacies robbed in less than 2 weeks

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) -- An independently owned pharmacy is the latest business targeted in a series of robberies happening in the Yuba City area.

Yuba City police say around 1 p.m. Saturday five men jumped over the counter of Franklin Pharmacy forcing employees to the ground while getting away with more than $500 in prescription medicine. And it happened less than two weeks after a similar robbery at a Walgreens on Lincoln road just a few miles away.

Khaled Sedki owns the independent pharmacy and says he has been in operation for the past six years.

“I received a call from one of my technicians telling me that we had a robbery,” Sedki told FOX40.

Police said the five men walked into the business on the corner of Franklin Road and went directly for a cabinet that contained prescription drugs.

“Things like Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Norco, stuff like that,” said Sedki.

The suspects stocked up on whatever they could and within a few minutes, they were gone, according to Sedki. When Sedki arrived, he noticed the suspects disconnected and damaged all of the phone lines in the business.

“So, they couldn’t even call the ADT, or the police, so we used our cell phones,” said Sedki.

A similar incident occurred a few miles away at a Walgreens and officials said the suspects got away with bags full of prescription drugs.

“We know that Walgreens had been robbed probably less than two weeks ago, so I had a meeting with staff. Told them what exactly they should do. Told them about the panic button, how to use it and how to react with robbery,” said Sedki.

Police say the suspects were seen driving a four-door silver color sedan.

If you have any information about the recent robberies you are asked to contact police.