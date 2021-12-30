22 rescued as downpours flood Leo Carrillo State Park campsites in Malibu

(KTLA) — Heavy downpours flooded campgrounds at Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu Thursday morning, prompting rescue crews to help nearly two dozen people out of the area.

Los Angeles County Fire Department search and rescue personnel responded around 6 a.m. to the campground, located about 50 feet from the entrance off Pacific Coast Highway.

Due to the severe flooding at Leo Carrillo campground in Malibu along PCH, LA County Fire Department’s Search & Rescue Team is rescuing stranded campers with their boat! CHP is on scene for traffic control. @LACoFDPIO pic.twitter.com/CqFdstphkH — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) December 30, 2021

Video recorded before sunrise showed two adults, three children and a dog being led out of the park and taken to a nearby ambulance for treatment.

Vehicles parked in the campground parking lot could be seen surrounded by rushing water.

The National Weather Service says more than 4.5 inches of rain had fallen in the Leo Carrillo area in the past two days.

Video showed at least one other group being led out of the park after the sun came up.

At that point, water could be seen flowing through the campground, where what appeared to be a tent and several camp chairs had been swept away.

In all, 22 people were brought to safety due to the flooding, the City of Malibu tweeted.

It was unclear if anyone was hospitalized as a result of the incident.

The @LACOFD @LACoLifeguards and @VCFD responded to flooding at Leo Carrillo State Beach early this morning and evacuated 22 people to safety. Some had to shelter in place on high ground. Thank you First Responders! 👍 pic.twitter.com/5pIGjvOM62 — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) December 30, 2021