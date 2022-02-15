251 lbs. of pot found in Visalia home after car crashes into it, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 250 pounds of marijuana were found in a home that police were investigating after a vehicle crashed into it, officials say.

Police say they were called around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday for a car that had crashed into a home on the 1200 block of North Cain Street in Visalia.

While investigating the scene, officers say they found evidence of possible drug activity at the home.

After obtaining a warrant, investigators found 251 pounds of processed marijuana that they believe was packaged for sale.

Jesus Calderon was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis for sale, according to police.