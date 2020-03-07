2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alameda County was Grand Princess passenger

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Alameda County, the Alameda County Public Health Department Friday evening.

The person was a passenger of the Grand Princess cruise ship from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21, the same ship where an elderly man died from the coronavirus — the first in California.

The new case is an older adult who has underlying medical conditions. The patient is currently hospitalized and their family members are in quarantine.

While the person was exposed outside of Alameda County, officials say community transmission in the Bay Area is increasing. They say they are prepared for and expect to see more cases in Alameda County in the coming days.

Health officials advise anyone who was on that cruise ship feeling ill to immediately get tested. Some symptoms include fever, new cough or breathing issues.

“While over 80 percent of people with COVID-19 have mild disease, we can and should prepare for this new virus to gain a foothold in our county, and we should work together to slow the spread of disease and protect our most vulnerable populations. While information continues to evolve, persons who are at higher risk for severe disease include the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions should consider avoiding mass gatherings.” DR. ERICA PAN, HEALTH OFFICER, ALAMEDA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Alameda County residents should take these precautions to stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illness:

Practice good personal hygiene habits

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Stay home when you are sick and away from others in your home

At this time, Alameda County health officials are not generally recommending the cancellation of mass gatherings or school dismissals.

However, they do recommend that events that involve vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with underlying chronic medical conditions should be carefully reconsidered at this time.