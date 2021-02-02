3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people on a film set were critically hurt in an explosion that sparked a grass fire near Los Angeles on Tuesday, authorities said.

The blast was reported in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Abraham Bedoyan.

Ambulances took three critical patients to hospitals, according to Supervisor Martin Rangel with the LA County Fire Department.

UPDATE: Forward progress of fire halted at one acre. Three critical burn patients transported by Paramedics after an initial report of a explosion. PIO en route to scene. Initial dispatch @ 16:45. #RyeFire #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 3, 2021

Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, Rangel said.

Sheriff’s officials advised residents to stay clear of the area about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.