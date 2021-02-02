3 injured after explosion at Valencia movie set sparks small brush fire: LACoFD

(KTLA) — An explosion believed to have occurred on a movie set in Valencia sparked a brush fire and sent at least three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responded to initial reports of a possible explosion on the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop just before 4:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 5 p.m. and reported a quarter-acre brush fire creeping uphill, officials said.

Crews managed to stop the forward progress of the blaze, dubbed the Rye Fire due to its proximity to Rye Canyon Loop, around 5:20 p.m. after it grew to an acre, the Fire Department said in a tweet.

Fire officials reported that three people with “critical burns” were transported to a local hospital.

UPDATE: Forward progress of fire halted at one acre. Three critical burn patients transported by Paramedics after an initial report of a explosion. PIO en route to scene. Initial dispatch @ 16:45. #RyeFire #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 3, 2021

The agency believes the incident occurred at a film set. Aerial video from KTLA’s Sky5 showed the blaze occurred near a storage site.

Fire crews and hazmat resources were investigating the incident, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said in a tweet.

No homes were threatened and no evacuations had been ordered.

An active brush fire has been reported on the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop in Valencia after reports of a loud explosion. Fire crews and hazmat rescources are currently conducting and investigation. Please stay clear of the area. #RyeFire — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) February 3, 2021