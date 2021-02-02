3 injured after explosion at Valencia movie set sparks small brush fire: LACoFD

(KTLA) — An explosion believed to have occurred on a movie set in Valencia sparked a brush fire and sent at least three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Crews responded to initial reports of a possible explosion on the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop just before 4:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 5 p.m. and reported a quarter-acre brush fire creeping uphill, officials said.
Crews managed to stop the forward progress of the blaze, dubbed the Rye Fire due to its proximity to Rye Canyon Loop, around 5:20 p.m. after it grew to an acre, the Fire Department said in a tweet.
Fire officials reported that three people with “critical burns” were transported to a local hospital.
The agency believes the incident occurred at a film set. Aerial video from KTLA’s Sky5 showed the blaze occurred near a storage site.
Fire crews and hazmat resources were investigating the incident, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said in a tweet.
No homes were threatened and no evacuations had been ordered.