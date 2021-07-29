3 recall candidates reach GOP endorsement threshold

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three Republicans hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in September’s recall election have reached the endorsement threshold from the California GOP.

Radio host Larry Elder, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Rocklin-area Assemblyman Kevin Kiley each have a delegate count of at least 200. Candidates need to meet that threshold by 11:59 p.m. on July 31 to be considered for an endorsement by the party.

The breakdown of current delegate nominations was obtained by FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo.

Other high-profile candidates including businessman and 2018 gubernatorial candidate John Cox, reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner and former Assemblyman Doug Ose each have fewer than 100 delegate nominations.

The endorsement vote will take place virtually Aug. 7 and does not guarantee a candidate will win the nod, which would come with campaign cash and other party resources in the final weeks of the race.

An exclusive poll released last week by Inside California Politics and Emerson College showed more voters would choose Elder to replace Newsom, though a majority were undecided.

Ballots for the Sept. 14 election will start hitting mailboxes in mid-August. Voters will be asked two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him? If half of voters want to recall him, the replacement candidate with the most votes becomes governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.