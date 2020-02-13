3 struck by suspected impaired driver in San Francisco’s Mission District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were hit by a suspected impaired driver in San Francisco, according to authorities.

FOX40 sister station KRON reports a little after 4 p.m., a burgundy Toyota Prius was traveling west on 23rd Street then turned northbound onto Mission Street. The car struck two pedestrians and continued along Mission Street, police say.

The car drove onto the sidewalk and struck a Muni bus and a passenger who was exiting the bus.

The driver and passenger initially drove off and fled the scene, but later returned and were detained.

Two San Francisco residents, 34- and 49-year-old men, are in surgery for life-threatening injuries. A female victim of unknown age was treated by paramedics.

The driver and passenger are being evaluated medically. Officials say drugs and/or alcohol are being suspected at this time. The suspect was driving a “great” speed.

Officials are advising the public to avoid the area of Mission Street between 22nd and 23rd streets.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.