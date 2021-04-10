3 young children fatally stabbed in Los Angeles, police release photo of person of interest

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Three young children were fatally stabbed in Reseda Saturday morning, and police released a photo of a person of interest hours later as the search for the killer continued.

The stabbings occurred in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes told KTLA around noon. Officers found the children inside an apartment after responding to a call about a possible death, police said.

All three of the victims appear to be under the age of 5, LAPD said.

While Cervantes said the children were fatally stabbed, the department later issued a news release and posted a series of tweets both stating a cause of death and motive had yet to be determined.

Liliana Carrillo, 30, has been described by police as a person of interest in the case. However, police have not said whether she’s related to the victims or what possible relationship she has with them.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, as well as a motive. At this time we are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in this case, a female Hispanic 30 years old named Liliana Carrillo. pic.twitter.com/cbwPSuldvh — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021

Just after 1 p.m., LAPD released a photo of Carrillo and said the department has received reports she just committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area. Officials said she may be driving a stolen silver Toyota pickup truck with the license plate number, J258T0.

Earlier, Cervantes said investigators were still searching for the killer.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times the children’s grandmother reported the crime.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged by LAPD to call 213-486-6890 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online.

Check back for updates to this developing story.