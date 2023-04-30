A 4.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California’s Imperial Valley late Saturday evening, sending shockwaves that could be felt for many miles.

The quake struck at 11:58:20 p.m. and was centered 4 miles west-southwest of Niland and just east of the Salton Sea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a depth of just over 4 miles and was followed by several aftershocks of roughly the same magnitude.

A USGS intensity map shows the quake was felt in Palm Desert, Indio, El Centro, and Mexicali, directly across the U.S. border with Mexico.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.