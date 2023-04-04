SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Northern California on Tuesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck near Hollister at 3:23 p.m., and it was felt inside the KRON4 newsroom in San Francisco to as far south as Santa Cruz. It struck nearly five miles below the surface, according to data from USGS. There have been no reports of damages or injuries so far, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The quake took place near the Calaveras Fault Zone, and the California Geological Survey says that aftershocks “can be expected,” after this earthquake. VTA light rail service will be delayed for five to seven minutes for post-earthquake inspection, according to a tweet from the VTA.

Valley Water, the water treatment plant that provides water in Santa Clara County, said staff inspections of their properties are underway, but no damages have been found yet.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist based in Southern California weighed in on Tuesday’s quake.

“The southern Calaveras fault is one of CA’s most active faults. Because its rate of creep nearly matches the total fault slip rate, it is widely believed that this segment of the fault is not capable of a quake much larger than the 1984 Morgan Hill quake (M6.2).” — Dr. Lucy Jones

