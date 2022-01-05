4.8 magnitude earthquake recorded in Central California

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded near the state line in Central California.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake rattled an area of Inyo County, with the epicenter reported roughly 24 miles east of Big Pine. That area within the Sierra Nevada mountains is surrounded by wilderness.

Its depth was recorded at 11.4 kilometers or 7 miles.

People in Big Pine, Bishop and Dixon Lane-Meadow Creek likely felt “light” shaking from the earthquake, the USGS reported.

Some Californians located in the valley said they could feel the quake as far as Modesto.

