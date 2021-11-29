4 children, woman found shot to death in Southern California home

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Four children and a woman were found shot to death in a Southern California home and a man believed to be the children’s father was detained, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a brief statement.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

Deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds to the upper torso and paramedics pronounced all of them dead at the scene, the department said. All the juveniles were under age 12.

The man believed to be the children’s father was detained when he arrived at the lobby of the Lancaster sheriff’s station and was being interviewed by investigators, the department said.

Deputy Juanita Navarro, a department spokesperson, said such interviews can take several hours and it was not known if the man had been arrested.

No identities of those involved were immediately released.

Deputies went to the home on a “rescue responding” call. Navarro said that is a code that means paramedics have been dispatched to a location.