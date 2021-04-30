4 injured, including firefighters who suffered electric shock, in Southern California blaze

(KTXL) — Three firefighters suffered electric shock injuries and a civilian was hurt after a vehicle caught fire between two homes, bringing down a power line Friday afternoon in the Southern California city of Orange, officials said.

According to an Orange City Fire Department spokesperson, the blaze was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of 211 S Earlham St.

The status of the four people’s conditions was not yet known.

The flames were sparked when a vehicle caught fire between two homes, and then a power line came down, officials said. The flames then spread to multiple structures.

KTLA Sky5 aerial footage showed parts of at least two homes completely charred, with several firefighters at the scene.

The Orange Police Department closed several streets in the area, including Chapman Avenue, Earlham Street and Washington Avenue.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Orange City Firefighters on scene at 211 S Earlham St on 3rd alarm structure fire. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/xTecGq7fwe — Orange City Fire (@orange_city_fd) April 30, 2021