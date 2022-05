LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KTXL) — After four days, fire crews working at the Coastal Fire have been able to reach 40% containment and are now using heat-seeking drones to find any hotspots within the perimeter, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The area of the fire is still at 200 acres, with 20 structures destroyed, 11 homes damaged, 456 firefighters on scene and 769 homes have been lifted from evacuation, according to the fire authority.