420 celebration at Golden Gate Park canceled for 2nd year in a row

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s annual 4/20 celebration in Golden Gate Park has been canceled for the second year in a row due to state and local guidelines on large gatherings amid the pandemic, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced Tuesday.

“Although we’re in a better place in our fight against COVID-19 than we were last year, we are still not at the point where we can allow large, crowded events,” said San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed.

“Please do your part to keep our community safe and celebrate from home. Anyone travelling to Golden Gate Park or Hippie Hill looking for a party will be disappointed,” she continued.

Fencing will be erected around Robin Williams Meadow early Monday and will remain in place through Wednesday.

Officials said law enforcement will be patrolling the area and Hippie Hill will be “completely inaccessible.”

Parking control officers will also monitor traffic flow and parking issues in nearby neighborhoods.

Citations may be issued to those who do not comply, officials said.

Nancy Pelosi Drive and Bowling Green Drive in Golden Gate Park will be restricted to visitors to the tennis center and museums. MLK Jr. Way from Kezar Drive to the San Francisco Botanical Gardens will also be closed.

JFK Drive from Kezar Drive to 8th Avenue and Conservatory Drive have been closed during the pandemic and will remain closed on Tuesday.

Those celebrating at home can access free comedy, music and more through livestreams at 420hippiehill.com.