SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Oakland chef who was assaulted after the NFC Championship Game is out of his coma, KRON4 has confirmed.

Daniel Luna, 40, still has a long road ahead and has started rehab, but he is awake, according to a spokesman for the family.

The owner of the Peruvian restaurant Mistura was visiting SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the match between the home team Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 30. The Inglewood Police Department stated it had a blurry video of the fight, which lasted less than five seconds.

Police allege Luna pushed a man in the parking lot outside of the stadium. The man then pushed back, causing Luna to fall on the ground and hit his head. He was discovered about a half-hour into the game and taken to the hospital.

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, was arrested for the assault after he turned himself in, as KRON4 reported Feb. 4.