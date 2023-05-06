CHICO, Calif. (KRON) – Six people were shot and one person is now dead after a mass shooting occurred early Saturday morning in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department.

At 3:26 a.m., officers were dispatched back to the area of the 1000 block of Columbus Ave. after reports were made of several people struck by gunfire. After arriving on scene, officers located six people who had been shot. One victim is dead following the shooting.

No names are being released at this time as the investigation is still in its early stages.

The Chico Police Department provided the status of all the victims involved in the incident:

17-year-old female: Victim is deceased.

21-year-old male: Victim is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

20-year-old male: Victim was discharged from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

19-year-old male: Victim is listed in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

18-year-old male: Victim was discharged from the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

17-year-old female: Victim is listed in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

The Chico Police Detective Bureau is actively investigating the incident. Police believe this is an isolated incident and therefore not an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact the Chico Police Investigations Tip Line (530)-897-5820.