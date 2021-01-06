5 killed in head-on collision in central California highway

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (AP) — Five people were killed when a pickup truck they were riding in collided head-on with a big rig on Interstate 5 in central California.

Authorities say the crash occurred Tuesday night when the pickup truck crossed from northbound lanes to the southbound side near Firebaugh.

The truck burst into flames and the big rig, carrying cardboard, also caught fire.

A portion of the southbound lanes was closed for hours and traffic was rerouted on a 33-hour detour as the California Highway Patrol investigated the accident and Caltrans evaluated the condition of the road, which was damaged by the fire.