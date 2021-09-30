5 killed in Merced County house fire

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOS PALOS, Calif. (AP) — Three children and two adults died in a house fire before dawn Thursday in rural Central California, authorities said.

Two other adults were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the fire near the small community of Dos Palos, said Deputy Daryl Allen, public information officer for the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. at a residence in the middle farm fields about 110 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Firefighters believe the fire was an accident but the investigation is continuing, Allen said.

There was no immediate information about the identities of the victims.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News