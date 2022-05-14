SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Program (ICAC) received $5 million in state funding through Governor Gavin Newsom’s May Revise which will help children in California remain safe from sexual exploitation.

Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) was a strong proponent of continued funding of the task force and wrote a letter to the governor about the ICAC’s value to the safety of the state’s youth.

“As a former Commander of the Sacramento Valley High Tech Crimes Task Force, I know first-hand how valuable ICAC is to protecting our young ones from sexually violent predators,” said Assemblymember Cooper.

The task force consists of five units that are located in: the Sacramento Valley, San Jose, San Diego, Fresno, and Los Angeles. Their focus is to combat the sexual exploitation of children, underground pornography and human trafficking.

The Sacramento Valley High Tech Crimes Task Force was recognized by the United States Department of Justice in May 2019 for their investigation that resulted in the arrest of a sexual predator who victimized at least five children.

“Without continued funding, Task Forces including Sacramento’s wouldn’t have the resources needed to arrest those that prey on our children. Now more than ever children are using the internet and social media at very young ages and are increasingly susceptible to online predators and victimization.”