6-year-old boy wounded after woman fires gun into Los Angeles apartment

LOS ANGELES (KTLA/AP) — A 6-year-old boy was wounded when a woman fired into an apartment in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Sun Valley early Saturday morning, officials said.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 12100 block of Sheldon Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the boy was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Video showed first responders transporting the child onto an ambulance as officers probed the scene.

The boy appeared alert as he was being wheeled to the ambulance, with his foot bandaged. Police didn’t confirm whether he suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

The only suspect description available was that the shooter was a Hispanic female, police said.

Investigators say the woman was banging on the door of the apartment before she opened fire.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.