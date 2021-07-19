61-year-old hiker goes missing in Yosemite National Forest

Fred Zalokar in undated photos provided by Yosemite National Park officials. He was wearing the yellow shirt (left) when he went missing.

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yosemite National Park officials are searching for a 61-year-old man who went missing while trying to summit Mount Clark over the weekend.

Fred Zalokar was trying to hike from Happy Isles trail to the summit of Mount Clark starting Saturday. Yosemite National Park officials said he was using an off-trail route from Bunnell Point.

His plan was to return to Yosemite Valley, but officials said he never showed up in the area.

Zalokar is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

While he was hiking over the weekend, he wore a yellow shirt, khaki shorts, calf sleeves, a brown “Eastern Sierra” baseball hat and sunglasses. He was carrying an old, red Mammut Bullet pack, a black LED headlamp, a jacket and a family band radio. Yosemite officials said he may have been using bank 1, channel 1.

Now, national park officials are asking anyone who was in the area where Zalokar was hiking to call them. That includes those who were hiking off-trail Saturday and Sunday between the Merced Lake Trail and Illilouette/Merced Pass Trail, north of Red Peak Pass. They also want people who were in the Mount Clark or Mount Starr King area over the weekend to contact them.

“Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not.”

Those people should email information to yose_desk_officer@nps.gov or call Yosemite National Park Dispatch at 209-379-1992.