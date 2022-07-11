7-Eleven franchises across Los Angeles were encouraged to close for the night following a string of violent robberies on July 11, 2022 (KTLA)

Following multiple robberies, including some that ended in bloodshed, 7-Eleven franchises across Los Angeles were encouraged to close Monday night.

The motivation to close up shop for the evening came from 7-Eleven’s corporate leaders and communicated through a statement provided to KTLA.

The statement reads: “Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones. We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement. Right now, our focus is on Franchisee, associate and customer safety. With that in mind, we have encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close tonight.”

The statement follows a devastating night and morning of violence at 7-Eleven locations across the Southland, including the deaths of a store clerk in Brea and a customer in Santa Ana.

In total, six franchises across Southern California were either robbed at gunpoint or the site of gun violence.

Police received similar robbery reports in Ontario, Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea, La Habra and Upland. Law enforcement agencies are working under the assumption that the same man is responsible for some, if not all, of the robberies.

Three people were injured with serious injuries during this string of robberies. Their conditions remain unclear as of late Monday night.

The suspect in those deadly shootings and robberies remains wanted by law enforcement.

One of the most popular convenience store franchises in America, there are hundreds of 7-Eleven locations throughout Southern California, according to 7-Eleven’s website.