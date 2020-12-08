8 National Forest campgrounds to close until Jan. 6, 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Campgrounds at eight national forests in California will close beginning Dec. 8, the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region announced Tuesday.

Randy Moore, Regional Forester of the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region, issued the following statement:

This order will protect visitors and our employees by reducing exposure to COVID-19 and mitigating the further burden on limited healthcare facilities. Campgrounds, like other overnight accommodations, create opportunities for people from differing households and communities to gather, require maintenance and regular cleaning, and entice the public to travel distances far enough from home to necessitate overnight accommodation. Taking those things out of the equation is a prudent measure at this time. Randy Moore, Regional Forester of the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region

The campgrounds that will be affected are in these zones:

Angeles National Forest

Cleveland National Forest

Inyo National Forest

Los Padres National Forest

San Bernardino National Forest

Sequoia National Forest

Sierra National Forest

Stanislaus National Forest

These closures will be in effect from Dec. 8 to Jan. 6, 2021. Other zones may close as well, the USDA Forest Service said. The regional orders can be read here and here.

Day use of National Forests will remain open, the USDA Forest Service added.