MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 9-month-old baby was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Q Street and 12th Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a baby suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The child, named Darius King Grigsby, was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said he died.

Courtesy of Merced Police Department: 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby

While investigating, officers said they learned that the parents had been pushing their baby in a stroller down the street when someone opened fire on them.

The parents took the baby to a nearby McDonald’s to call 911 for help.

Investigators have taped off the parking lot of the restaurant and a nearby alleyway as they continue to search for evidence related to the shooting.

The suspect involved in the shooting has not yet been identified.

Authorities have not yet released any other details about the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Merced Police Department’s Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at (209)385-6998 or Detective Steven Odom at (209)388-7814.