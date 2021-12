LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roughly 9,000 customers are without power in the Lake Tahoe region Friday, Liberty Utilities reported.

The utility company said in a tweet that power has been out since 9 a.m. and that crews are working to restore power.

Liberty crews are working around the clock to restore power.

As of 9 a.m. today, December 24, 2021, about 9,000 Liberty customers are out of power.

Check Liberty's website for the latest information and scroll down below the map for more details HERE: https://t.co/kUUi0EgSac — Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe (@LibertyUtil_CA) December 24, 2021

No cause for the outage has been reported.

