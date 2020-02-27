A Los Angeles hearse was stolen and police are asking suspects to ‘bring back the deceased person’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PASEDENA, Calif. (KTLA) -- The latest on the hearse stolen from a Los Angeles church (Feb. 27)

8:25 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office confirms the black Lincoln Navigator was stopped in a pursuit.

Deputies took a suspect in custody.

The casket with the deceased person was located inside the Navigator.

UPDATE

This is what we can confirm.

-The Black Navigator is the stolen vehicle involved in the grand theft auto from last night.

-There is one suspect in custody

-One casket with one deceased has been located inside the vehicle pic.twitter.com/JRrKRqYnyv — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

Original Story Below

Authorities were searching for a black SUV being used as a hearse after it was stolen outside a California church with a body inside Wednesday night.

The black Lincoln Navigator was carrying a casket containing a body when it was taken around 8 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were unsure in which direction the vehicle fled and were trying to track it down.

The Navigator initially had two bodies in it when it arrived at the church, the department said. The SUV was stolen while one of the bodies was being moved into the church, officials said.

It was unclear whether family members had been informed that their loved one was missing due to the theft.

The Sheriff's Department addressed the vehicle thief in a tweet, writing, "Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator."

No further details were available.

To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena:



Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020