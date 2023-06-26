(KTXL) — AAA said more Californians will be hitting the road, or sky, for the Fourth of July this year than in 2022.

A record 5.6 million Californians are expected to be traveling for the holiday, which is a 5% increase from last year.

The number of people flying is also expected to be the highest in 20 years. Of the millions of people traveling, AAA said 8.2% of them will be flying.

“As inflation gradually eases and gas prices remain significantly lower compared to last year, AAA anticipates that the upcoming holiday will set new records for both road and air travel,” AAA said.