Abdul-Jabbar, Huerta to join California superintendent for virtual vaccine town hall

(KTXL) — The California superintendent of public instruction is hosting a virtual vaccine town hall Wednesday night to promote the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines as students return to the classroom.

California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta will be among the participants.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said students must get vaccinated so everyone can go back to school safely.

“We are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. Children as young as twelve are now eligible to get vaccinated, and the safety of our communities and schools is dependent on increasing vaccination rates,” Thurmond said. “While California is leading the nation in vaccinations, with more than 44 million doses administered and close to 75 percent of the eligible population having received at least one dose, California is seeing increasing numbers of unvaccinated people being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and dying. This increase is heavily due to the Delta variant, which is more contagious and a very real threat. Now is the time to get vaccinated!”

On Tuesday, Politico reported Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce new vaccine and testing requirements for teachers and school faculty.

It all starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. Anyone can register for the live, virtual event and watch it on Zoom or on the California Department of Education Facebook page. Questions from the public can also be submitted to communications@cde.ca.gov.