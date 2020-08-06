About a third of cases may be missing due to state reporting glitch, Sonoma County says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some counties that are being affected by California’s electronic report system glitch said the problem is significantly impacting their case count.

At least 23 counties said it could be an issue.

San Joaquin County’s dashboard Thursday read that the problem could date back to as early as July 27. It also said the data is “severely delayed.”

In Sonoma County, health officials reportedly say its latest counts could be missing about a third of its actual COVID-19 cases.

“This issue may impact our ability to receive all the lab reports in order to investigate cases and contact trace to the extent that we’ve been doing and as quickly as we’ve been doing,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said.

State health leaders first acknowledged the problem Tuesday after California reported its lowest single-day case counts since early July.

The issue mainly affects case counts not actual test results, deaths or hospitalization and ICU numbers.

California health officials have yet to say when the problem will be fixed or what exactly caused the glitch.

The state relies on that data to make key reopening and closing decisions. Currently, 38 counties sit on the state’s community spread watchlist.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s office referred a request for comment to the Department of Public Health. There is no word yet when he’ll publicly address the problem.