(KRON) — Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) was in Salinas Wednesday morning where he received an endorsement from the United Farm Workers union. The endorsement was another boost for Schiff in his bid to win the United States Senate seat occupied for decades by the late Dianne Feinstein.

“I’m proud to receive the endorsement of United Farm Workers!” Schiff posted on Facebook. “Rain or shine, farm workers feed the nation. In the U.S. Senate, I look forward to working arm in arm with UFW for better pay and safer working conditions for these essential workers who put food on our table.”

UFW is the largest farmworkers union in the country, representing thousands of workers across the State of California.

Recent polls have seen Schiff gain ground as a clear front runner in California’s Senate race. According to a Public Policy Institute of California poll from mid-November, Schiff was supported by 21% of those surveyed.