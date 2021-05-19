Advocate speaks about rising gun homicides, community violence prevention

During the COVID-19 pandemic, California families suffered through a 46% increase in gun homicides.

Just one year earlier, these crimes among 15- to 24-year-olds had hit their lowest rate since 1970.

Paul Carrillo, the community violence initiative director for Giffords, joined Sonseeahray to talk about what is being done to find solutions in some California communities.

Giffords is an organization led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords dedicated to saving lives from gun violence.

The former congresswoman survived being shot in the head during a mass killing at an Arizona grocery store in 2011.