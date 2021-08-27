Advocates say new legislation could lead to pork shortage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s Food Equity Alliance is speaking out Friday against a legislative change to livestock housing that members believe will make buying pork difficult in 2022.

The Alliance is hoping for delayed implementation of Proposition 12, which is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2022. The proposition is aimed at encouraging more humane living conditions for pigs and other livestock that contribute to the nation’s food supply. Unless the animals are kept in larger pens to guarantee them a better quality of life, they will not be able to be sold for use in California.

Advocates with the Food Equity Alliance say part of that effort will restrict almost all of the pork that normally comes into the state of California. They also said they don’t have a problem with the law, but instead have a problem with the almost two years it took for the state to prepare regulations for producers to follow, which still are not finalized.

“It means how are out-of-state producers supposed to prepare to keep the supply chain moving of food products coming into California,” said Julian Canete, President & CEO of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce. “You have to remember 99.8% of all pork products come from outside of California.”

