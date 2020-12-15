AG Becerra announces $10 million settlement with major pharmaceutical companies

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo California Attorney General Xavier Becerra talk during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California officials sued the Trump administration on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, to block new rules governing the Sacramento/San Joaquin River Delta. Becerra called the new rules “scientifically challenged” and said they would push some species to extinction. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced an almost $10 million nationwide settlement with Royal Pharmaceuticals LLC and Seton Pharmaceuticals LLC (Royal/Seton).

Becerra said Tuesday that the settlement — which totals $10,397,052 — was reached after the jointly-held companies self-disclosed underpaying underpaying Medicaid drug rebates to all 50 states from 2013 to 2017.

Cheating a program like Medi-Cal, which provides health insurance for many of California’s most vulnerable residents, is never okay. However, when drug manufacturers come forward and report the companies’ error, we’re able to right the wrong and get the money back to the Medi-Cal program where it belongs.

The drugs’ rebate amounts that were incorrectly calculated were two low-potency topical steroid products: Royal-made “Derma-Smoothe” and its generic equivalent “fluocinolone,” made by Seton.

California’s total settlement amount is $410,192.05 — of which $164,080.33 will return to the federal government and the remaining $246,111.72 will return to the Medi-Cal program, according to Becerra’s office.

This settlement comes on the heels of a settlement with Memorial Health Services, where the health system self-disclosed that it overcharged Medi-Cal for a period of three years. The state’s share of that settlement was $18.9 million, Becerra’s office said.

A copy of the settlement agreement with Royal is available here, and a copy of the settlement agreement with Seton is here.