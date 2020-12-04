AG Becerra announces $210 million settlement against Dish Network for illegal telemarketing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a $210 million multistate settlement against Dish Network for its years of “illegal telemarketing campaigns.”

“Unwanted telemarketing calls are a nuisance and can be an illegal invasion of privacy,” Becerra said in a statement Friday. “Californians have the power to join the Do Not Call list to avoid harassing calls. Unfortunately, Dish Network flouted the rules, and now, they will pay.”

Under the terms of the settlement, California will receive $39.9 million, he added.

The settlement resolves a 2009 lawsuit against Dish by California, North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois and the federal government for illegal telemarketing, according to the press release.

In 2017, a district court also found Dish violated telemarketing laws through millions of illegal telemarketing calls to sell and promote its various satellite TV services and programming packages. This included unwanted robocalls to “thousands of people” registered on the Do Not Call registry.

A copy of the settlement, which is subject to court approval, can be found here.