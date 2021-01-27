AG Becerra announces new Medi-Cal division to combat elder, nursing home fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the expansion of the state’s Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, to combat fraud against elderly residents and those with disabilities.

Becerra added in a statement Wednesday that there have been “significant increases” in Medi-Cal enrollment amid the pandemic.

All too often, California’s elder citizens and those with disabilities are the principal targets of bad actors. That’s why we have allocated additional resources towards establishing the California Department of Justice’s new Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse. DMFEA will build upon our previous success aggressively protecting our state’s most vulnerable citizens against fraud, abuse and neglect. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

DMFEA will be a “full-fledged division” that will focus on protecting those most vulnerable, including about 110,000 Californians who live in approximately 1,300 licensed nursing homes, as well as around 150,000 Californians who live in 7,500 licensed residential care facilities for the elderly, his office said.

California’s elderly population is also expected to grow to 6.4 million by 2025.

Becerra also announced the launch of Operation SAFE (Stop Abuse and Fraud of Elders), an initiative “aimed at further protecting elders and Californians living in skilled nursing facilities during the pandemic” by investigating abuse and fraud claims.

A team that includes agents and medical professionals will conduct unannounced visits to Medi-Cal-funded nursing homes in order to investigate those claims. Approximately 34% of COVID-related deaths have been in nursing homes, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Becerra’s office encourages anyone who suspects elder abuse or Medi-Cal fraud to call their hotline at 800-722-0432 or file a complaint with their office at https://oag.ca.gov/dmfea/reporting.