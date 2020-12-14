AG Becerra files petition to get Amazon to comply with COVID-19 investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a petition in the Sacramento County Superior Court to request that Amazon comply with current investigative subpoenas.

Becerra alleged Monday that the corporation has “failed to adequately comply with lawful requests for information” regarding a current investigation about its COVID-19 protocols and cases in facilities.

Amazon has made billions during this pandemic relying on the labor of essential workers. Their workers get the job done while putting themselves at risk. It’s critical to know if these workers are receiving the protections on the job that they are entitled to under the law. Time is of the essence. Amazon has delayed responding adequately to our investigative requests long enough. We’re seeking a court order to compel Amazon to comply fully with our investigative subpoenas. Xavier Becerra, California Attorney General

The subpoenas were last issued on Aug. 19, according to Becerra’s office. They asked for Amazon’s specific coronavirus prevention efforts and procedures, sick leave policies, and data on infections and deaths at California Amazon facilities.

Amazon has so far failed to “adequately respond” to the state’s Department of Justice, Becerra’s office said.

A copy of the petition, as submitted to the court, is available here.

Statement from Amazon spokesperson after California’s Attorney General announced he’s seeking a court order for the company to comply with subpoenas in COVID-19 investigation.



“We’re puzzled by [his] sudden rush to court because we’ve been working cooperatively for months…” pic.twitter.com/L7Z9TeluWW — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) December 14, 2020