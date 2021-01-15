AG Becerra sues Department of Education for easing oversight of for-profit colleges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a lawsuit against acting U.S. Secretary of Education Mitchell Zais and the U.S. Department of Education over their effort to ease accountability on for-profit colleges.

One of the many shameful legacies of the Trump Administration is the extreme lengths taken by its Department of Education to expedite public money to predatory for-profit colleges. Regulations that hold for-profit schools accountable were created to protect students. ED’s new rules harm California students by steering them away from our excellent public college and university system and into educational programs that are questionable at best, and outright scams at worst. ED’s last-minute attempt to dismantle oversight regulations on for-profit schools will not go unchallenged by California. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

Becerra said Friday that the Education Department’s new “Distance Education and Innovation” rule allow colleges to bypass requirements set out in the Higher Education Act, which would mean Title IV funds would go to “low-quality educational programs and predatory for-profit institutions.”

A copy of the lawsuit is available here.