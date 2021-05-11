AG Bonta launches new Racial Justice Bureau, looks to hire new attorneys

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta launched a new bureau within the Department of Justice Tuesday focused on addressing discrimination and hate crimes within the state.

The new Racial Justice Bureau will part of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Enforcement Section and will be composed of six new attorneys and a supervising deputy attorney general, according to the release.

DOJ officials say the new team of lawyers will focus on racial and social justice issues and will develop strategies in order to quickly prevent and respond to hate crimes and hate-based incidents.

“Throughout California’s history, too many of us have felt the sting of hate and discrimination,” said Attorney General Bonta in the release. “The fact is: No part of California is immune to hate. Too many Asian, Latino, Black, Native American, people with disabilities, LGBTQ, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh Californians all across the state are hurting.”

DOJ officials say the new bureau will also help their efforts in taking on hate-based organizations, investigating bias in policing, provide guidance to local law enforcement, tackle discrimination in school environments and help with the formation of a task force to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans.

In addition to launching the Racial Justice Bureau, Bonta announced plans for hosting a virtual meeting at the end of May to discuss efforts against hate crimes with a coalition of mayors composed of California’s biggest cities, known as Big City Mayors.

Members of the coalition include Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Sacramento, Long Beach, Oakland, Bakersfield, Anaheim, Riverside, Santa Ana and Stockton, according to the release.

“The Mayors of California’s 13 largest cities look forward to working with Attorney General Bonta to combat hate crimes and discrimination in every form,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Chair of the Big City Mayors.

The goals of the virtual meeting are to “raise awareness around regional concerns involving hate crimes, support those who have been impacted by hate, and secure commitments for direct action across California,” according to the DOJ.

For those who are interested, the Racial Justice Bureau is now hiring and seeking qualified candidates to join the team of attorneys who will use the authority of the Attorney General to advance civil rights, social justice and racial equity in California.

Attorney General Bonta says he’s urging people of all backgrounds to consider a career at DOJ and learn more about joining the team by tapping or clicking here.