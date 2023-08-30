(FOX40.COM) — A collaborative effort will be in operation during Labor Day weekend as multiple agencies are joining forces to conduct a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP).

California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are spearheading the tri-state enforcement initiative, which begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, and will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

•Video Above: CHP release maximum enforcement statistics from July 4

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said, “Alcohol and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries.”

“The CHP, along with our partners in Nevada and Arizona are committed to proactive enforcement throughout the holiday weekend,” he continued. “We will deploy all available personnel to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling.”

According to a news release, 52 people were killed in crashes on California’s roads during the Labor Day MEP in 2022. Additionally, CHP officers made more than 900 DUI arrests.

“Avoid becoming a statistic and always designate a sober driver, utilize ride-share services, and always wear a seat belt,” CHP said.