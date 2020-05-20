Aid program for undocumented Californians inundated with applicants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Nexstar) — Phone lines are tied up, voicemail boxes are full and call volumes are overbearingly high for the program distributing pandemic relief funds to undocumented immigrants.

The program launched this week, allowing undocumented immigrants in California to collect the state’s version of a stimulus payment. An approved adult can get $500 while household payments cap at $1,000. The funds will be put on a payment card.

The process is being handled by a dozen regional nonprofits throughout the state under the direction of the California Department of Social Services. Because the payments are first come, first serve, phone lines are clogged.

Some nonprofits are telling applicants to keep calling back until they get through.

The organization in Santa Cruz County on Tuesday had phone lines shut down after its system crashed, writing in a statement:

The Disaster Relief call center at CAB experienced something we are all already painfully aware of – the need for financial relief for our undocumented community is immense. Community Action Board

The organization went on to say this happened to hotlines across the state.

A spokesman for the California Department of Social Services issued a statement Tuesday, saying, “We understand that the demand is high for the Disaster Relief Assistance for Immigrants program. Our nonprofit partners are working as quickly as possible to accommodate people applying for assistance.”

CDSS did not say how many applicants there were as of Tuesday.

The $125 million effort comes from a blend of state funds and private donations. It’s expected to reach 150,000 undocumented adults.

The program will be available until June 30 or when funds run out — whichever comes first.